It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce Ben's sudden passing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his 76th year. Ben will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Tracey Lagace, as well as many family and friends. Ben was born in Toronto and spent his early childhood in Parry Sound before moving to Hamilton. He was a retired employee of Stelco. Ben was known for his sense of humour, big heart, and happy-go-lucky spirit. We were all blessed to be a part of his life. As per Ben's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Ben's name may be made to the . Love you Dad, I will miss you everyday, until we meet again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020