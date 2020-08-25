1/1
Benito CIPRIANI
1936-02-27 - 2020-08-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Benito Cipriani's passing at the age of 84. After a brief illness, he passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital (Hamilton) with his loving family by his side. A beloved husband of over 61 years, to Erminia (Di Labio); loving father of Sergio (Magda); adoring Nonno to Vanessa (Craig) Hastie, Ashley (Connor) Turnhout, Stefanie and Nathan; and proud Bisnonno to Miles. Benito leaves behind his sister Linda (Armando Trovarelli, predeceased) in Italy. His remaining family members in Canada, Italy and Australia will all remember him fondly and miss him dearly. Benito was predeceased by his Father Emilio Cipriani, his Mother Ida (De Felice) in Italy and his brother Michael (Angela) in Australia. Born in Italy, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 21 and built a beautiful life for his family. Benito was known as a very kind, generous and hardworking man, who had a passion for gardening. He worked 34 years at International Harvester/ JI Case in Hamilton, before retiring in the year 2000. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and served as an elder in the congregation for many years. Family and friends will be received at Bay Gardens Funeral Home 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton, on Tuesday, August 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private family only Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel on Wednesday, August 26. A religious memorial service is being planned for a future date. Details will follow. COVID procedures in place: masks/physical distancing mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be requested to wait at the Visitation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved