It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Benito Cipriani's passing at the age of 84. After a brief illness, he passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital (Hamilton) with his loving family by his side. A beloved husband of over 61 years, to Erminia (Di Labio); loving father of Sergio (Magda); adoring Nonno to Vanessa (Craig) Hastie, Ashley (Connor) Turnhout, Stefanie and Nathan; and proud Bisnonno to Miles. Benito leaves behind his sister Linda (Armando Trovarelli, predeceased) in Italy. His remaining family members in Canada, Italy and Australia will all remember him fondly and miss him dearly. Benito was predeceased by his Father Emilio Cipriani, his Mother Ida (De Felice) in Italy and his brother Michael (Angela) in Australia. Born in Italy, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 21 and built a beautiful life for his family. Benito was known as a very kind, generous and hardworking man, who had a passion for gardening. He worked 34 years at International Harvester/ JI Case in Hamilton, before retiring in the year 2000. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and served as an elder in the congregation for many years. Family and friends will be received at Bay Gardens Funeral Home 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton, on Tuesday, August 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private family only Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel on Wednesday, August 26. A religious memorial service is being planned for a future date. Details will follow. COVID procedures in place: masks/physical distancing mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be requested to wait at the Visitation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca