(Born July 28, 1999) Ben, a resident of Stoney Creek passed away suddenly on Monday, September 21, at the age of 21. Ben was born in Hamilton and resided in Stoney Creek his whole life expect during the school year where he enjoyed his home away from home in Montreal while he studied at McGill University. Benjamin's natural comfort with interacting with young children and persons with special needs inspired him to pursue a career as a teacher. Ben demonstrated this ability to connect to youth as a camp counsellor, a youth basketball coach and a proud-serving Supie with the City of Hamilton the past two summers. While our hearts are broken with Ben's sudden departure, the family feels blessed that due to the pandemic shutdown, we have spent the past six months shoulder to shoulder enjoying family dinners, twilight golf matches and epic Poker, Monopoly and Yahtzee games. Ben's love of sports blossomed as a child and carried through his schooling years at St. Martin of Tours and Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary school. Ben graduated from both schools with many awards in academics, service and athletics which spoke volumes of his well-rounded personality. Ben's unique sense of humour endeared him to many of the educators he idolized while catching the ire of a few others. Ben's love of basketball allowed him to remain involved in the sport as he served proudly as the team manager for both McGill University's Men's Varsity Basketball Team and the Niagara River Lions Professional Basketball team of the CEBL. As a lifelong Creeker, Ben loved his hometown, but was always eager to travel abroad. Some of his most memorable trips include Caribbean cruises with family and friends, Spring Training March Breaks in Florida, visiting the people of San Jose de Ocoa, Dominican Republic and his dream trip to France in 2016. As our heart breaks to say goodbye to Ben, we are comforted in knowing that his Gramma and other family members are in Heaven to receive him in to their welcoming arms. There he can continue to listen to the 6 God, cheer on his Raptors, binge watch The Office, work on his horrendous golf slice and not clean his room. Benjamin is survived by his proud parents Paula and Jeff as well as his best friend, golf partner and loving brother Matthew. Ben is also survived by his loving Nana Diane and Papa Paul Poirier and Gramps, Rich Zwolak. Predeceasing Ben in death is his Gramma, Christine Zwolak. Ben was also loved by his aunts and uncles, Rich and Kristine, Matt, Dina and Steve, Cara and Chris and Nicole. Ben always enjoyed the company of his cousins Kylie, Briana, Alexander, Nathan, Lucas, Daphne and Miles. Ben leaves behind many friends both in the Hamilton and McGill communities. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - William J. Markey Chapel, 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm. A private memorial service will be held by invitation only the following day. Cremation has already taken place. Due to the restrictions COVID has put on conversations, the family has created an email address for all to share any stories, memories, antidotes or pictures of Ben. We invite you to share your thoughts at memoriesofbenzwolak@gmail.com so the family can enjoy these memories in the coming days. To honour Ben's service of children, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Food4Kids Hamilton. "Society teaches us that having feelings and crying is bad and wrong. Well, that's baloney, because grief isn't wrong. There's such a thing as good grief. Just ask Charlie Brown". - Michael Scott (The Office)