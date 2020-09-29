1/1
Benjamin SANDERS
1927-05-08 - 2020-09-28
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather. Dear husband of Ellen Sanders for 63 years, father of Margaret (Siva), Joseph (predeceased), Jennifer (Paul-predeceased) and Arlene (Mike). Grandfather to Kelly (Geoff), Brian (Ainslee), Kristen (Adam), Justin and Emily. Also survived by his great grandchildren Savannah, Logan, Grayson, Ben, Hannah, Celeste and Rio and also by his favourite, his cat Misty. Dad influenced us all in his own special way. He loved his family beyond measure. Dad was greatly loved and admired by us all. We take comfort knowing he is in God's care and reunited with his son, parents and sister. He made the world a better place. Rest In Peace. Special thanks to Dr McWhirter and Dr Sagar. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the visitation at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Benjamin's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or call the funeral home 905-632-3333 between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a face mask. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A Private Funeral Service and Interment to be held. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ben to The Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
