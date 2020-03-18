Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
Bennett Albert "Ben" Wilkins Obituary
Bennett passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 14th,2020. Beloved son of Joan and the late Clifford. Loving brother of Colin and Craig and sister in law Lori. Specially loved uncle to Jessica and John. Loved nephew of Don Hayes, cousins to Joni Lee Morrow and Christine Hiltz. He will be remembered by many other cousins. Ben was a wonderful son, a loving, caring brother and a best friend. Ben was friendly and kind to all. He loved the Leafs and collected everything he could. Ben was an avid fisherman, hockey player and dog lover. He will be greatly missed. There will be a service on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 2:00 at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020
