It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernadette (Bebe) Giacomelli on October 25, 2020 in her 82nd year. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Alessandro Roncari. She will be lovingly remembered by her step-grandson, Daniel Roncari (Anne-Louise Cole). She is survived by her siblings Romano (Gianna), Miriam (Enzo) and Luciana (Mario). Bernadette is predeceased by her parents Gioacchino and Ines, her sister Elaine (Pasquale), brother Angelo (late Rose) and brother Nino (Elizabeth). Fond memories of "Zia Bebe" will be treasured by her 15 nieces, nephews and their families in Canada, the USA and Italy. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and relatives. Bernadette came to Canada from Italy to pursue her dreams and entrepreneurial ambitions. She was a passionate woman dedicated to fashion and haute-couture. As the proprietor of Bernadette Couturier, she was well known for her exquisite wedding dresses and evening wear. She was a professional designer, pattern maker and seamstress with a keen eye for intricate details resulting in one-of-a-kind luxurious dresses. Her artistic flair and energetic personality were fully expressed decorating her home especially during the holidays. Bernadette also enjoyed travelling, entertaining, gardening and spending time with family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff members at Shalom Village and Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion in Bernadette's time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Bernadette's memory would be appreciated. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. and accessible online. Please go to our website for further information and to sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca