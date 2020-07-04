At Ridgeview Long Term Care on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in her 62nd year. Dear wife of David Martin Haverson. Loving sister of Jo-Ann Florek (David) and John Florek (Wendy) of Brantford. Loving sister-in-law of Susan Haverson (May) and Nancy Lozynsky of Burlington. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Marlene Florek. Bernadette will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Bernadette was a retired Department Manager of Walmart Canada (Rymal Road). Special thanks to Sharon Vipond of Brantford, Wayne and Sharon Vipond of Victoria BC and the Peelings of Brantford for their love and support through Bernadette's journey with dementia. Thank you to the caring staff at Ridgeview LTC. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.