1/1
Bernadette Marie HAVERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Ridgeview Long Term Care on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in her 62nd year. Dear wife of David Martin Haverson. Loving sister of Jo-Ann Florek (David) and John Florek (Wendy) of Brantford. Loving sister-in-law of Susan Haverson (May) and Nancy Lozynsky of Burlington. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Marlene Florek. Bernadette will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Bernadette was a retired Department Manager of Walmart Canada (Rymal Road). Special thanks to Sharon Vipond of Brantford, Wayne and Sharon Vipond of Victoria BC and the Peelings of Brantford for their love and support through Bernadette's journey with dementia. Thank you to the caring staff at Ridgeview LTC. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved