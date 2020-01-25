Home

Bernard Benjamin "Ben" DYCK

Passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Cambridge, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Ben will be sadly missed by his sister Olga (Bill) Stewart, his sister-in-law Beverley Dyck, his many nieces and nephews, as well as the staff and residents with Community Living Cambridge where Ben has lived since 1986. Predeceased by his sisters Ella (Donald) Trewolla, Kay (Harry) Moore and brothers Bill (Freda) Dyck and Leonard Dyck. At Ben's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m., with the family receiving guests one hour prior. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Community Living Cambridge, would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
