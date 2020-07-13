(June 1967 ~ July 2020 ) At Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, British Columbia. Lovingly remembered by his mother Katherine Hempel (Phil) and father Wayne Lee (Angie). Bernie had one son Tyson, and will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Christopher (Edel), William and by his Mom and Dad's extended families. Sadly missed by his aunts, uncles cousins and their families. Bernie will be missed by his furry companions Heidi, Cletus and Buddy. Fondly remembered by his friends Mike, Chad, Rita and Niels, Christine, Angela and many more. Bernie was a huge KISS Fan! "ROCK ON" Bernie !



