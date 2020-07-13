1/2
Bernard Peter Lee
(June 1967 ~ July 2020 ) At Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, British Columbia. Lovingly remembered by his mother Katherine Hempel (Phil) and father Wayne Lee (Angie). Bernie had one son Tyson, and will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Christopher (Edel), William and by his Mom and Dad's extended families. Sadly missed by his aunts, uncles cousins and their families. Bernie will be missed by his furry companions Heidi, Cletus and Buddy. Fondly remembered by his friends Mike, Chad, Rita and Niels, Christine, Angela and many more. Bernie was a huge KISS Fan! "ROCK ON" Bernie !

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
