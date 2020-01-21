Home

Bernard Thomas (Bernie) Faulconbridge

Bernard Thomas (Bernie) Faulconbridge Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Nancy Matthews for 38 years. Dear brother of Ian Faulconbridge. Predeceased by his parents, Bennie and Stell Faulconbridge. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Bernie will be remembered for his sense of humour, love of life and brilliance. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26th at The Poacher at 436 Pearl Street in Burlington from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bernie can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
