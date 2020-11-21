1/
Bernard Wilson SELWAY B.S.P., Ph. C.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 in his 98th year. Bern is survived by his beloved wife, Gerda and children Shawn (Sheri), Maureen (Caleb), Michael (Linda), Sharon, Denise (Kevin), and Charles (Caroline), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Bern was a Veteran of WW2, and was wounded while fighting overseas with the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada. After the war he became a pharmacist. There will be no funeral. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and personal support workers who provided great care at home for almost three years. In particular we would like to thank Nurse Mui and PSWs Damien and Justin. Online condolences may be made at www.dermodys.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved