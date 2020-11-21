Passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 in his 98th year. Bern is survived by his beloved wife, Gerda and children Shawn (Sheri), Maureen (Caleb), Michael (Linda), Sharon, Denise (Kevin), and Charles (Caroline), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Bern was a Veteran of WW2, and was wounded while fighting overseas with the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada. After the war he became a pharmacist. There will be no funeral. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and personal support workers who provided great care at home for almost three years. In particular we would like to thank Nurse Mui and PSWs Damien and Justin. Online condolences may be made at www.dermodys.com