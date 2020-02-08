Home

More Obituaries for Bernard Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Wylie Adams Jr.

Bernard Wylie Adams Jr. Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard Wylie Adams Jr. announce his passing after a brief but fierce battle with cancer, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at age 68 years old. Bern, beloved husband to Ann for 40 years. Proud and loving father to Teresa (Andrew) Buswell. Lovingly remembered by his sister Chris (Danny) Skuse. Adored by his nieces Rebecca (Ryan) Trewolla, Kaitlyn (Michael) Schlueter, and Alexandria Skuse, along with one great-niece Rori and two great-nephews Gabe and Mikey. Predeceased by his sister Valerie (Don) Billington. Bern will also be sadly missed by his extended cousins at the family reunion in NY State, and the Flynn family. Friends are welcome to attend a visitation with the family on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at M.A Clark & Sons Funeral Home, Hamilton. A service will be held at St. Stephen-On-The-Mount in Hamilton, on Monday, February 10 at 1:30 p.m. The family invites everyone to join them for food and refreshments immediately following the funeral service, while a private interment occurs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
