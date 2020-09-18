Bernardine NELLIGAN

Bernardine "Bunny" Nelligan passed away September 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in 1928 to Bernard and Teresa Barry (nee Keogh), Bunny grew up on a farm near Colgan, ON where she developed her trademark pragmatism. Bunny attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Hamilton winning the top prize and a scholarship to the University of Toronto. By age 27, she was Head Nurse of St. Joseph's OR. In 1955, she married Ed Nelligan moving to Peterborough to start a family. They spent the next 56 summers at their cottage on nearby Mississagua Lake. In 1965, they moved to Toronto when Ed was appointed the first Director of Education of the MSSB (now the TCDSB). Bunny was a voracious reader, bridge player, waterski instructor, and music lover —always ready with a book recommendation or tricky crossword answer. Deeply committed to her faith, Bunny volunteered and took university classes in theology. Ed described Bunny as "a living model of the practice of our faith as well as a reservoir of love and hope for me and our children." Bunny spent her last summer at her cottage surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Ed, and her brother Sylvester. She is survived by six siblings, John (Jean), Sr. Cecelia, Paul (Linda), Theresa (Patrick Duffy, deceased), Michael (Huguette, deceased), and Bernard Barry (Inés); nine children, Celia (Mike Mcleod), Bernardine (Dennis Swanek), Margaret (David Quail), Eileen (Bart Calderone), John (Mary Anne Covelli), Edmund, Mark (Maureen Gray), Brian, and Kathleen (Bob Gunther); twenty-seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her in-laws, Margaret Parks and Patricia Forani and their families. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Livestream: https://youtu.be/TTE60vy_njA
Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Ministries. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
R.S. Kane 416-221-1159