Lowden, Bernice Audrey (nee) Benedict of Binbrook. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice on Friday Oct.9th 2020 in her 94 th year. Beloved wife of Andrew Lowden. She will be missed by her daughter Georgiana Welsh (Len) and her step children Nora (Tom) Phalen, Bruce Lowden. Fondly remembered by sibings Joyce Butchard, Norma Dunlop (Ed), Angus Benedict (Debbie), Beth (Ted)Bumstead, sister in law Doris Freeman. She is pre-deceased by step son Ray Dainton (Bev) and will be greatly missed by grandchildren, great grand children and 1 great grand child. Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Aleda Benedict and brothers Ellis, Lyle and Carl Benedict, sisters Muriel Franklin and Joanne Massey. We would like to thank Rev. Dan McLean, the PSW's, friends and neighbours for all the support during this time. A Covid vechicle visistation will take place on Sunday Oct.18th from 2-4pm at 3085 Trinity Church rd. We ask that those who wish to participate to enter by way of Kirk rd on to Trinity Church Rd, entering the drive way of 3085 Trinity Church Rd and proceding to the greenhouse and vist from your vechicle. We ask that all stay in their vechicle and masks worn when windows are open. Private service with immediate family has been arranged. In lue of flowers, donations can be made to Binbrook United Church Box 46 Binbrook L0R 1C0 in Memory of Bernice.



