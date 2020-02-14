|
It is with hearts full of love that the family of Bernice Ivy Barlow (nee Lyons) announces her passing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, in her 96th year. Back in the loving arms of her husband and best friend Kenneth Warren Barlow (1990). Beloved mother to Ronald (Krista) Barlow and the late Linda May Barlow. Cherished grandma to Bobbi (James) and Brooke (Clint). Great-grandma of Samantha (Bryan), Zackary, Victoria, Hunter, Joshua, Isabelle and great-great-grandma to Eli. Bernice will be forever missed by her cherished beloved friend Betty, as well as nieces, nephews and many friends. Predeceased by both parents, William and Rosina Lyons, brother Bruce Lyons, and sister-in-law Mae Lyons. Bernice was truly a pillar in the Dunnville community. She donated much of her life to charities that were close to her heart and joined parent/teacher council at her granddaughters' school, so she could have an active role in their education. She always went above and beyond for others and will be fondly remembered by her community. She had a passion for music and could regularly be heard singing at the Legion Karaoke on Friday Nights. She had an active role as a young lady in participating at the Binkley United Church in West Hamilton. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Dunnville War Memorial Hospital, for all of their loving care and compassion. In keeping with Bernice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to visit family at Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, ON, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Highway Chapel, 1184 Broad Street East, Dunnville, ON. An evening of Karaoke and celebration will take place at the Legion Branch 142, Dunnville, ON, on Friday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m., all are invited to share in memories of Bernice. In memorial of Bernice, donations may be made to the , Dunnville Hospital and Health Care Foundation and the Children's Make a Wish Foundation: these are charities dear to Bernice's heart and would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020