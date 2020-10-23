With joy for her long life, the family of Bernice Logan announces her passing on October 19, 2020, in her 98th year. Bernice is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Harley Logan and son Donald James Logan. Devoted mother to Elizabeth McQueen (Don), and David (Barb), loving mother in law to Elaine Logan. Survived by sister Donna Jonnson (late Robert) and sisters in law Janet Logan (late Allan) and Jean Logan (late Murray). Cherished grandmother to Michael (Larisa), Matthew McQueen (Jodi), Rachel Jackson (Daniel), Dustin (Jessina) and Kevin (Mackenzie). Great grandmother of Maggie, Emersyn, Nora, Errol, Owen, Pearl, Evelyn, Henry, Rosie and Scout. Predeceased by brothers Doug and wife May, Mac and wife Nancy, sister Viola and husband Glen Ormsby. Bernice was a kind and generous friend to many within the Mount Hope community, serving as a hairdresser for over fifty years and long time member of Mount Hope United Church. She will be remembered for her love of entertaining, gardening and hospitality at her Mount Hope home and Wasaga Beach cottage. The family sincerely thanks the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, Surgical 7th floor and Dr. Woods for their kind care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A public visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East, on Sunday October 25th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A private Funeral Service will be live streamed on Monday October 26th at 11 am. Link to be provided on Funeral Home website. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.