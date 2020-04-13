Home

Bernice Marion NORTHEY


1929 - 05
Bernice Marion NORTHEY Obituary
It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Bernice, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her beloved husband Jack of 65 years. Cherished mother of William and Brian. Much loved grandmother of Karlee, Lucas, Rachel and Justin. Bernice enjoyed working at Eaton's for 16 years before settling down to raise her family. She had a love for summers at the cottage and spending time with her family. Her kind heart and warm spirit will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the Bayshore PSW's and to nurse Linda from St. Joseph's for all of the wonderful care. Due to current events, a private family graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery. In Bernice's memory, donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
