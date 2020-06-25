It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mom Bernice Mary Dewar Wannop, "Bernie". Bernie passed away peacefully with her family around her on Monday June 22nd. Bernie is the daughter of John and Nellie Kowal, sister to Helen Sless, and Walter Kowal all deceased. She was the wife to Bob Dewar and Rodney Wannop both deceased. She is the mother to Doug Dewar, mother in law to Lori (Frewin) Dewar, and Nana to Miranda and Calista Dewar. Mother to Nancy Dewar, mother in law to Dave Emery, and Hana/Nana to Nathan and Curtis Emery. Stepmother and Grandmother to Trevor and Janet, Spencer, Connor and Justin Wannop, Leslie Wannop and George Fitzpatrick, Michelle Cole and Jennifer Munson, Morgan Wannop and Jill Etherden, Samantha Wannop, Nolan, Abby and Brett Wannop. Bernie leaves behind many close friends who were more like family and a wonderful community of friends in Binbrook, where she lived. Bernie was a 15 year employee at Stelco. Bernie had a passion for life, loved to play cards, drink Manhattans and be apart of her kids and grand kids lives. She never missed an event or an opportunity to brag about her grandkids. Bernie lived her life in style, had a way with words, was good at pretty much everything she did and always made people feel good. She loved to have fun and always looked on the positive side of life and had an amazing way of getting what she wanted. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly. Before her death she found this poem, Life is short live it, Love is rare grab it, Anger is bad dump it, Fear is awful face it, Memories are sweet cherish them. She has left us all with so many sweet memories of a life well lived and of a strong, loving mother and friend who lived life on her own terms. Miss you and love you Mom. A burial will be held this weekend for immediate family only and a celebration of life with all friends and family will be planned once covid restrictions are lifted. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of Flowers. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 25, 2020.