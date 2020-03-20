|
Clara Bernice Meen (Lester-Parker), 89 of Hamilton, died peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at The Village of Wentworth Heights, Hamilton. She was born to the late Herman Lester and Clara Springstead, March 2, 1931 in Woodburn, Ontario. Bernice graduated from Saltfleet High School and married Leon Parker. Bernice was an active member of the choir at York United Church for many years before moving to Burlington where she attended St. Luke's Anglican Church. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement from Fell Fab Products allowing her time to enjoy her travels and life experiences. Bernice is survived by three children, Beverley Parker, Sharon Slack (Neil), Ron Parker (Julie) and predeceased by her son Neil, whom she loved so dearly. She will be sadly missed by grandchildren Erin Miller, Natasha Renaud (Miller), Jordan, Justin and Jillian Parker, great-grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas and Dakota Miller, Estella and Marshall Renaud and her daughter-in-law Kelly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a , the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or a donation to a local food bank. Family and friends gratefully appreciate the wonderful support of staff and care givers while living at the Village of Wentworth Heights in Hamilton Bernice's family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. We are thinking of community wellness and therefore we are having a gathering of immediate family only. We will have an intimate Celebration of Life at a future time when social gatherings are more appropriate. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, ON www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020