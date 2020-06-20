Bernie Porter
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernie on Sunday, June 14th, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Bernie was a devoted and loving husband to Dorothy (Moore), his wife of 52 years. Loving father of Jennifer and her husband Rob (Klingbeil) and cherished grandfather ("Pa") to grandchildren Alexandra, Madison and Matthew. Predeceased by his son, Bernie Porter Jr. Bernie enjoyed 13 years of retirement from Stelco, during which time he was a devoted and engaged bus driver for the Niagara District School Board. He had a great love of sports and dedicated many years of his life as a player, coach and avid spectator. Hockey and golf were his passions. He was a 39-year member of the Burlington Oldtimers Hockey Club and served 5 years on the Board of Directors. He also enjoyed many years coaching Oldtimer and youth hockey and greatly enjoyed attending the various sporting events played by his grandchildren, no matter how many kilometers he logged travelling from venue to venue. Bernie was known for his friendly nature and he will be sadly missed by the many friends he made through the years. Gone, but forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place and, in accordance with Bernie's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
