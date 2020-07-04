Born January 9, 1928 in London, England died peacefully at Idlewyld Manor in Hamilton, Ontario on June 26, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years Johannes Albertus Kooren who passed away in 2012. Mother to Carole Stevenson, son Richard (Jan) and Paul (Jacquie). Grandmother to Lisa, Robyn, James, Jenny, Andrew and Dylan. Great grandmother to Adam, Anthony and Jayna. At her request, there will be no service. An internment of ashes will be held in St. Mary's, ON with family at a later date. The family thanks the staff at Idlewyld for their great and tender care of our beloved mother.