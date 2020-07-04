1/
Beryl Pamela Gladys KOOREN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born January 9, 1928 in London, England died peacefully at Idlewyld Manor in Hamilton, Ontario on June 26, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years Johannes Albertus Kooren who passed away in 2012. Mother to Carole Stevenson, son Richard (Jan) and Paul (Jacquie). Grandmother to Lisa, Robyn, James, Jenny, Andrew and Dylan. Great grandmother to Adam, Anthony and Jayna. At her request, there will be no service. An internment of ashes will be held in St. Mary's, ON with family at a later date. The family thanks the staff at Idlewyld for their great and tender care of our beloved mother.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved