Mom's family sadly announces her passing peacefully with her family at her side on June 3rd at the age of 102. Bess was the beloved and devoted wife of George (deceased 1997) for over 50 years and missed him every day. She was the loving and much-loved mother of Linda (Bob), in Australia, and Bob (Laurie) of Mt. Hope. She was the proud Grandmother of David (Claire) in Australia and great-grandmother to their daughter Anna. Bess was predeceased by brothers Jack and Alec, and sister Bunnie and will be remembered by her brother Edward and many nieces and nephews. This tiny woman cared for people her whole life, never expecting anything in return and loving us all unconditionally. The family would like to extend their thanks to Idlewyld Manor for the excellent care provided to our Mom, and especially to the exceptional PSW's in the Rose Garden wing. Cremation has taken place, with private interment. Mom, you will always be loved and never forgotten. Rest now. Your loving family.



