Promoted to Glory, peacefully, from St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Betty Ann Powell (nee Jones), beloved wife of Bruce Powell, in her 79th year. Loving mother of Ron and Joanne Powell, the late Dan Powell and Kim and Brian Graham. Dear grandmother of Sara (Joey) Friedrich, Rebecca and Joshua Powell, Laurel, Zachary and Jessica Graham. Sister and sister-in-law of Hugh (Deb) Jones and Brian (Donna) Powell. Due to public health restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at The Salvation Army Mountain Citadel at a later date and will be made known when available. Although the graveside committal service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. is closed to the public, it will be live-streamed on the COOPER FUNERAL HOME (Jarvis) Facebook page. If desired, donations to the or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020