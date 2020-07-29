Age 80 of Lawrencetown, Annapolis Co., went to be with her Lord and Saviour early on Saturday July 25th, 2020 at Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Born May 02, 1940 in Middleton, she was the daughter of the late Thornton and Kathleen (Bezanson) Crisp. Betty was a school teacher and taught several years in South Williamston, Liverpool and Bridgetown before marrying Theadore in 1966 and moving to Ontario. Betty was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed making bread, preserves, pies and many delicious meals for her family and friends. She was an avid sewer, making many quilts and crafts which she sold along with her famous pies, jams and jellies. Upon returning to Nova Scotia after being away for 33 years she entered many of her quilts, sewing and baking in the Annapolis Valley Exhibition for which she received numerous prizes. Betty was involved in various church activities, teaching Sunday School and young teens. She could often be found reading her Bible in the evening while listening to gospel music. Betty loved the Lord and attended church faithfully. In the last 8 years Betty's health declined rapidly, preventing her from doing the things she loved most but her love and faith in her Lord and Saviour remained steadfast. Betty is survived by daughters, Tammy (David) Linden, Loveland Ohio, Amy Moore, Lawrencetown; step-daughter, Wendy Steiger, Brantford, ON; step-sons, David (Wendy) Moore, Stoney Creek, ON, Tony Moore, Brantford, ON; sister, Sandra (George) Lilly, Paradise; brother, Roger (Marilyn) Crisp, Nashwaak Village, NB; grandchildren, Benjamin, Ashley and Matthew, step-grandchildren Michael, Christine, Sarah, Brandon and Kylie . Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Theadore Moore; sister, June (Stanley) Connors; step-son, Terry Moore. A special thank you is extended to the VON for their support and care and to the Dr.'s and nurses at Valley Regional Hospital and Soldiers Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care given to her over the last few years. A private graveside burial will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday July 30th in Fairview Cemetery, Lawrencetown. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home's website "Live Stream' option beginning at 15:55 ADT. Pastor Bruce Kaiser officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Middleton Funeral Home 398 Main St., Middleton, N.S. toll free 1-855-825-3448. Donations in memory may be made to Fundamental Broadcasting Network. (www.fbnradio.com
) Online guestbook may be signed by visiting: www.middletonfuneralhome.com