Betty (Martha Elizabeth) FORD

1921-2020 It is with fond memories and love that we announce the passing of 'Betty' (Martha Elizabeth) Ford in Hamilton, Ontario at 12:30 AM on January 10, 2020. Born in Hamilton, September 22, 1921, Betty was the fourth daughter of Ernest and Martha Pratt. She is pre-deceased by her sisters Lucy, Eva, and Ellen and her husband of 53 years, John McGregor Ford (1998). Betty was a loving mother to Marcia Woods of Salmon Arm, British Columbia and John E. Ford of Hamilton, Ontario and devoted grand-mother to Patricia Perkins (nee Woods) and great-grand-mother to Benjamin and Rebecca of Salmon Arm, BC. She also leaves niece Suzanne Nolan of Nanaimo, British Columbia and nephew Jim Cairns of Hamilton. Mum was out-going, friendly and kind to all. She took an enthusiastic interest in everyone around her. Mum worked at Chedoke Hospital for more than 25 years where she helped patients and staff alike in her position as manager of accounts. Mum was a great friend of dogs, her own and everyone else's! She enjoyed following local events and politics in the newspapers and always listened to the CBC, her favourite radio station. For the last two years of life, she was embraced by the professional and kind staff at Baywoods Long Term Care Nursing Home on Main Street East in the heart of her hometown, Hamilton. At her own wish, she was cremated. We will hold a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 11th at the "Fennell Chapel" in Cresmount Funeral Home, Hamilton, 1-3 PM.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
