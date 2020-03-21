Home

Betty GAVEY


1924 - 2020
Betty GAVEY Obituary
May 10, 1924 - March 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Betty quietly passed away in her 96th year at Idlewyld Manor. She is predeceased by her loving husband Russell, her sisters Gayle, Inez, Dorothy, Marie, Myrtle and brother Frank. Betty will be deeply missed by her sister Mildred (Norman), her brother-in-law Cecil as well as her many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, cremation has taken place and a service of remembrance will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harmony Baptist Church would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
