(Susan Elizabeth) (nee Williams) September 1, 1926 - November 28, 2020 Peacefully on November 28th, 2020 at the age of 94. Betty was the cherished wife of Art (2009) for 59 years. Loving Mother to Darlene (George Opacic), Don (Gayle Glennie), Gary (Jennifer Fox) and Wayne (Alison). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Kyle, Darren and Shane. Betty and Art were blessed with a large family. Between them they had 20 siblings and their spouses, along with countless nieces and nephews. Betty loved their huge family gatherings and could often be found dressed in costumes, acting in skits, telling jokes and sharing her great big laugh. The last number of years for Betty were difficult as she battled Alzheimer's disease. We are forever grateful to the staff of Riviera Retirement Lodge, Caledonia and St. Joseph's Villa (Maple Grove), Dundas for their care and support over the last 15 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to pay their respects in person may do so by scheduling an appointment at maclarkfuneralhome.com
or by calling 905-383-3323. Visitation will be held at M.A. Clark Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton on Wednesday, December 2, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. by invitation only due to gathering size limitations. Internment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario or to a charity of your choice
. It has been a long, hard journey Mom. While we will miss you, we are grateful that you are now at peace.