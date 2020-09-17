It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Jean, surrounded by the love of her family, on the morning of September 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 67 years to Tom, cherished mother to Thomas (Diane), Karen McKay (Brad), Robert (Maureen) and Susan McDade (Bene). Loving grandma to Kristen Szoczek, Evan McKay, Jamie McDade, Spencer McKay and dear great-grandma to Jesse, Joseph, Axel, Eli, and Levi. Betty will be missed by all who loved her, including her surviving siblings, Donna, Doris, Russell, Velma, Patsy, Joanne and Linda. Special thanks to all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, Palliative Care. Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty's memory may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences and donations can be made through www.lgwallace.ca