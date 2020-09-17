1/1
nee Jones Betty Jean April 30 1931 - September 14 2020 McDade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Jean, surrounded by the love of her family, on the morning of September 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 67 years to Tom, cherished mother to Thomas (Diane), Karen McKay (Brad), Robert (Maureen) and Susan McDade (Bene). Loving grandma to Kristen Szoczek, Evan McKay, Jamie McDade, Spencer McKay and dear great-grandma to Jesse, Joseph, Axel, Eli, and Levi. Betty will be missed by all who loved her, including her surviving siblings, Donna, Doris, Russell, Velma, Patsy, Joanne and Linda. Special thanks to all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, Palliative Care. Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty's memory may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences and donations can be made through www.lgwallace.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved