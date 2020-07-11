1/1
Betty Louise UPSON
Betty Louise passed away on July 8, 2020 at Orchard Terrace Care Centre. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James, who died March 11, 2020. They had been married for 46 years. Betty was the loving mother of Sharon, Gloria (Al), Walter (Shelley), Gerald (Cindy) and stepmother of James (Yolanda). Betty had nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly as well as six great-grandchildren in whom she took great delight. She will be missed by her cousin Donna (Robert) and other relatives and friends. Betty worked for and retired from the Government of Canada: Department of Immigration located in Hamilton. A Celebration of Life for both James and Betty will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca She was a kind, generous woman who loved her family dearly.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
