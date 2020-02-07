|
|
Peacefully in her home in her 85th year. Forever missed by her children Bonny Williams (Rick), Brenda Brammer, Catherine Desruisseaux (Moe) John Carter (Shelly), James Carter (Melanie) and Douglas Carter (Laurette) and companion John Tuck. Also will be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Robert Dale Carter in 1979. Predeceased by four sisters and one brother and is survived by two brothers-in-law. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020