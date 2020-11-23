Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 60 years of Ray "Razor" Fisher. Loving mother of Russ Fisher (Bev), Connie Payne (Mike) and Jim Fisher (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Keitha, William, Nathan, Cassie, Sara and Lauren. Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Sylvia Moore, brother Jim Moore and his wife Joan. Betty was a past president and lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 127, legion secretary of the men's branch and a lady Shriner of Becora Court St. Catharines. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-8p.m. Private family urn interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the visitation on Betty's memorial page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions. In memory of Betty, donations to Rose Cottage or McNally House Hospice would be sincerely appreciated.