Betty McGRATTAN

Peacefully passed on Saturday June 6th at the Willowgrove LTC in Ancaster, only 12 days short of her 90th birthday. Beloved daughter of her late parents, Sidney and Ada. Beloved wife of the late Alfred (1999). Loved mother of Tom (Cathy), Terry (Lorraine), Don, Patricia (John). Loving grandmother of Brian (Michelle), Daryl (Simona), Sarah (Baxter), Sean (Cassandra), Dylan, Justin, Anca, Sorin and great-grandmother of Gabriel, Theodore, Scarlett, Juliet, Sloan, Maxwell, Max, Joy and her beloved dogs Duke and Lucy. Dear sister of Larry Russell (Gail) and the late Don Russell (Joyce), and lifetime friend Marilyn Paterson. Auntie Bette was adored by so many nieces, nephews and cousins, and enjoyed her lifelong connection to cousins Donna, Bill and Bob. Betty's heart was full of joy when surrounded by those she loved and while dedicating her life to giving and caring for others. Her kindness and nurturing spirit helped shape so many, and our memories of her will be with us always. Special thank you to her two family doctors Dr. Karen Berti and Dr. Jennifer Frendo for their extra special care over the years. Additionally, we'd like to thank the entire loving, dedicated staff at Willowgrove LTC. Due to the current pandemic, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at a future date (TBD). On line condolences may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.