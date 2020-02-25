|
|
|
February 1, 1926 – February 22, 2020
Peacefully at Carpenter House Betty passed away at the age of 94 on February 22, 2020. Betty was married to her husband Lloyd Morden for over 51 years. Betty was the last surviving member of 9 siblings. She leaves behind her loving daughter Lori Scapinello and her son-in-law John. Betty grew up on Pine Cove Road in Burlington and lived in Aldershot for well over 70 years. She was a long-time member of East Plains United Church. She played and loved badminton. Her other passions were Bridge and Euchre. We would like to thank Dr. Cuddy, Park Avenue Manor, The LIHN as well as the staff at Carpenter Hospice.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will take place at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME BURLINGTON CHAPEL (2241 New St. Burlington) on Friday February 28, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carpenter House Hospice in Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020