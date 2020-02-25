Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Morden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Wheeler) Morden


1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
February 1, 1926 – February 22, 2020

Peacefully at Carpenter House Betty passed away at the age of 94 on February 22, 2020. Betty was married to her husband Lloyd Morden for over 51 years. Betty was the last surviving member of 9 siblings. She leaves behind her loving daughter Lori Scapinello and her son-in-law John. Betty grew up on Pine Cove Road in Burlington and lived in Aldershot for well over 70 years. She was a long-time member of East Plains United Church. She played and loved badminton. Her other passions were Bridge and Euchre. We would like to thank Dr. Cuddy, Park Avenue Manor, The LIHN as well as the staff at Carpenter Hospice.

A Celebration of Life for Betty will take place at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME BURLINGTON CHAPEL (2241 New St. Burlington) on Friday February 28, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carpenter House Hospice in Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -