It's with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Mostacci (nee Monaco). Surrounded by her family in her home, she passed after a courageous fight with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Vittorio and Vera Monaco. Cherished mother of Melissa, Alexander (Nathalie), and Veronica (Chris). Forever in the heart of Claudio. Beloved sister to Cecile Monaco (Tony) and Tina Mair. She will be deeply missed by the many other people that she touched the hearts of over the years including her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family members. She loved her family above all else, she would always make sure that everyone left her house having felt welcome and full. Sunday's growing up were always special with her in the kitchen all morning making a true feast. Even when she was battling cancer, she made sure everyone around her was well fed. She loved to spend her summers outdoors tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. When she no longer could, she would sit outside and guide us on the garden's needs. Betty's spirit touched her many friends and colleagues. She took great pride in her work at Villa Italia, where she worked for over a decade. She was always excited to interact with all the staff and residents bringing them many smiles and laughs. She had a boisterous, infectious laugh that could illuminate the whole room that we used to joke could be heard throughout the neighbourhood, and will be one of the things we miss most. A special thanks to the caring and compassionate caregivers from St. Elizabeth Health and Nurse Next Door. A Private Family Service will be held followed by cremation. The Private Service will be available via livestream at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=41aa85f5-e568-43e3-b833-483913e49ee8
, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Betty's online Book of Condolence and find the link for the livestream at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Mom, We will always hold on to the little things you would do to show you cared that seemed to always catch us off guard. We will always love you forever to the moon and back. We cherish how strong you were throughout your courageous battle. We love you and wish we had the opportunity to make more memories with you. Love, Melissy, Zandy, and Ronnie