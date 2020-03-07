|
|
Betty Poole passed away peacefully at home in Dundas Ontario on February 29, 2020 in her 93rd year after a short illness. Betty was born in North Bay in 1927. She attended the Ontario College of Art before marrying and raising a family. In addition to being a skilled artist, she was also a keen curler and lawn bowler well into her 70s, an avid world traveler with her second husband Chuck. She was a long-time volunteer for the Alzheimer's Society of Canada in Toronto, for which she was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Award for her community service. Betty was predeceased by loving husbands Ross Dickey (1974) and Charles (Chuck) Poole (1999). Predeceased by son Jonathan (Poole), she is survived by 6 children, Bruce, Neil, Blair, Janice (Crawford), Deborah (Mitchell), and Lynda (O'Donnell), 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020