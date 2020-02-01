|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Betty Ruth Barlett (nee Thurston) at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, Burlington on January 29, 2020. Born in Bronte, Ontario in 1920, Betty was a long-term resident of Burlington, most recently at La Salle Park Retirement Home. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years Lorne R. Barlett in 2013. Betty is survived by three sons Michael (Nancy), Dennis (Mandy) and Terry (Corinne) and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be announced at a later date. The family extends their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the medical staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital. www.smithfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020