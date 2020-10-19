Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 99. Mom leaves us to join her husband, Robert (2009), daughter, Janice (2004) and grandson, Adam (2015). Betty was born in Motherwell, Scotland. She is survived by her daughters Maureen (Marty) and Moira (Keith). She was Nana to nine grandchildren, Nana Betty to 15.5 great-grandchildren and Auntie Betty to many nieces and nephews. Mom (aka the everready bunny) was always the life of the party and was even dancing with her great-grandsons the day before her passing. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life and Interment to take place at a future date.



