Betty Violet (Kelly) HARDYMAN
Peacefully, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas (1997). Loved mother of Brian (Lynn) and Barry (Norrine). Treasured grandmother of Breanne (Scott), Bradley (Kristin), Holly (Adam) and Meagan (Sean). Great-grandma of Brennan, Brooklynn, Nolan, Emily, Jacob, Micah, Benjamin, Hunter and Lyla. Over the past years Betty was very active in the Grace United Church UCW, singing in the choir, the 'Thursday Bowling Girls', as well as volunteering in the Tuck Shop at Grandview Lodge and the Dunnville Legion. Betty's family extends a special thanks to the LHIN and St. Elizabeth Home Care (Cathy) as well as Dr. Xu and the nurses at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for their constant care. Due to Covid19, a private family interment was held at Fifty Cemetery, Winona. If desired, donations can be made to Grandview Lodge or Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in memory of Betty. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
