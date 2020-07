It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Bev. We will miss her smiling face, her laughter, her love for life and family. Bev will always be in our hearts and in our thoughts. She will be greatly missed by her father Heinz, her brother Jurgen, her sister-in-law (sister) Susan and all her friends at Canada Post. When covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, a service and a Celebration of Life will be arranged.



