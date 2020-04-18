|
Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Brockville, Ontario after a brief illness. With her husband of 67 years, Donald Edwin Macklin, they were married and resided in Burlington Ontario until Don's retirement. Raising three children, Brenda, Calvin and Shelley, she was a busy wife and homemaker. Belonging to the Lionettes Club in earlier years, she would tell how working one year in the cotton candy booth at the fair was one hot and sticky job! When the children were older, the family took up skiing and could be found many weekends at the local ski hill, then for two weeks every summer was the trek to Stoney Lake for together time, the swimming she loved and fishing. She worked part time at the Burlington License office and would be seen riding her bicycle back and forth to work down the power lines. An artist in her own right, she painted the water scenes and landscapes she had seen and loved, her paintings being enjoyed by us now. After Don's retirement they moved first to Bath, Ontario, then finally setting in Brockville, Ontario. A beautiful town on the St. Lawrence River, it is close to their son Calvin and Sue, once again being by the water and life they so enjoyed. She is survived by her husband Donald Edwin Macklin, Brockville Ontario, daughter Brenda and David Barboza of Valley Springs, California, Calvin and Sue Macklin of Brockville Ontario, Shelley and Steven Moilliet of Parksville, British Columbia, five granddaughters Carrie Rose and Holly Buursma, Caitlin and Callie Moilliet and Tammy Macklin, six great-grandchildren and her sister Patricia and David Weir of Bath, Ontario. Beverley Ann May Macklin, she is missed and we love her.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020