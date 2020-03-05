|
Bev was born on a sunny warm morning in June on her parents' farm North West of Delisle, SK. She was the sixth and youngest child of Annie (Currie) and Cortland Crofford. She attended Avondale, Wilson and Craik schools. Following graduation, she enrolled in a Business Education Program in Saskatoon, SK. Bev then gained employment in Regina and Edmonton. It was during this time she met her husband, John Savage. They married in 1962. Two children, Connor and Michelle completed the family. The family moved to Montreal in 1963 when John received a promotion. The family's life changed forever with John's death in 1978. While Beverley was working for Bailey Meters, the Company transferred their business to Ontario. The family also moved, taking up residence in Oakville. It was during this time that Beverley and Harry Hudson became partners, a relationship that continued for 41 years. In 1987, Bev changed careers by becoming a partner in a Bridal Shop in Burlington, OT. When she sold her interest in the shop, she decided to become a "Lady of Leisure" and actively pursued and enjoyed more golf and The Red Hats with her usual energy and enthusiasm. Beverley is survived by her partner, Harry Hudson (his two children, Shannin and Kevin and their families), son Connor (daughters Cory, Jamie, his wife Mary Ann, and her children Alina and Joseph), daughter Michelle (son Eric), sister Kay Fey, and many relatives from Ontario to British Columbia. She is predeceased by her parents, by an infant brother, brother Douglas and wife Evelyn, brother Earl and wife Gertrude, sister Ruth Scilley and husband Gordon, and brother-in-law Desmond Fey. Her wish for a peaceful death while at home was honored. She left this life with final hugs, some tears and the gift of being lovingly surrounded by family. There will not be a farewell service; however, she asked for you to close your eyes, smile and think of a time when you and Beverley shared a funny or enjoyable experience. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home. On-line condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020