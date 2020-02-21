Home

DENNIS, Beverley Peacefully at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Beverley Irene Dennis passed away at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Harold Richard Dennis (2015). Loving mother of Kathy Gilman (Bob), Linda Dennis, and Tracey Lechner (Rick). Cherished grandmother of Sheena Moore (Tony), David Gilman (Michele), Mike Sakalauskas, Mark Sakalauskas (Sherri), Jessica Lechner (Ty), Jeremy Lechner, and great grandmother of Addy Gilman, Reid Gilman, and Emmy Smith. Bev will also be missed by her siblings June Cummings (late Don), Gaye Coyne, Pat Thede (late Gordon - "Joe"), and Dean Mazi (Emrick). Auntie Bea was so dearly loved by her nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Caistorville United Church, 9550 York Road, Caistorville on Sunday, February 23 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
