Peacefully at her home in Burlington, with her daughter and niece by her side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her loving husband George (December 2004). Loving mother of Jane Robson (John) and Karen Volk. Cherished Nana of Alec, Rachel and Devin. Dear sister of Marion Craig, Doug Peacock and Neil Peacock. Predeceased by her brother Don Peacock. Bev will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private Cremation will take place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at St. Christopher's Church, Burlington at a time when we are able to hold a proper celebration of her life. If desired, donations in memory of Beverley can be made to the ALS Society of Canada. Special thanks to Judy Stock, Bev's niece who was instrumental in helping her throughout her long battle with cancer. Online condolences can be made at www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020