Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 78. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis of 52 years. Loving mother of David (Marcia), Daniel (Kim) and Dean. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Adam, Amber, Chris, Jen, Emily, Adam and Trevor, and Gigi of Grace and Dax. Beverly will be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Beverly's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private Funeral Service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020