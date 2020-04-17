Home

Beverley Joan (nee Foote) (formerly Ricci) WHITE

Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Peter Ricci (married 1956, died 1990) and John White (married 1996, died 2002). Loving mother of David Ricci (Diane) and Linda Obermeyer (Steve). Proud grandmother of Michelle (David), Lisa, Kevin, Christopher, and Joshua. Predeceased by her four siblings. Beverley worked in the retail sector for many years, priding herself in her product knowledge and customer service. She worked with such iconic Canadian brands as Zellers, The BiWay and Beaver Lumber. Beverley was a lifelong Hamilton Resident and was fond of sewing, embroidery and crafts and never missed a day reading the Hamilton Spectator. She will be dearly missed. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, online condolences may be left at cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
