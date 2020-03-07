Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Beverley passed away peacefully at Wentworth Lodge on March 5, 2020 in her 86th year. Predeceased by her parents, two older sisters, first husband Harold Mornin (1973) and second husband Vito (Vic) Marzoli (2013). She is survived by children Cleo Ripa (Dennis), Shane Morin (Alison), Callie Mady (Terry), and Vito's daughter Linda Blundson (Bob). Grandma/Nana/Nona to Amber, Crystal, Taylor, Regan, Dana, Caleb, Luc, Rob, Chris and Greg, as well as GG many times over. After the children were all in school, Beverley enjoyed her work as a medical secretary/receptionist. She had several hobbies, including knitting, sewing, water colour and crosswords, she even tried golfing and curling, but soon realized they were for seniors more active than her. Beverley and Vito loved travelling to many places, but Northern Ontario, Quebec, Alberta (the mountains), and B.C were their favorites. Many thanks to family and friends who helped with Beverley's care over the years, especially the staff at the Wentworth Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society or a would be appreciated. A visitation will occur Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cresmount, 322 Fennell Ave E. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michaels Anglican Church, 1188 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton, Ontario. Reception to follow in the church hall Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for Beverley's family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
