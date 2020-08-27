Brooks, Beverley Rose "Bev" (nee Kane) - Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Don Brooks (2014). Loving mother to Michele (Vince), Pat (Annie), Leslie (Mark), Janice and Jennifer. Caring grandmother to Meghan (Dustin), Derek (Sara), Jordan, Tyler, Matt, Josh, DJ, Shannon, Patrick, Nolan, Sammi and great-grandmother to Addison. Survived by her siblings Wally, Gordon and Jackie. Predeceased by her siblings Jeannie and Joey. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of the Legion and will be missed by her S&B group and Golden Girls. A private family funeral service will take place at 1:00p.m. on Friday, August 28th which you can attend virtually at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=66bc3fca-ffe6-45ec-8677-fe769f30b547
. A Celebration of Bev's Life will take place at the Dundas Driving Park, Pavilion 4, on Saturday, August 29th from 1:30-4:30p.m. Please practice all provincial Health Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association. Please sign Bev's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca