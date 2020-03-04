Home

Transcended to the astral plane on March 2, 2020 at the age of 69...too soon, but knowing fully both the joys and sorrows and the laughter and tears of a life well lived. Beva leaves behind her bereft partner of 42 years Doug Anderson and their children Sharon, Richard and Peter (Marisa). Survived by her mother June Blunt, and her sisters: Barbara (John) Wilson, Karen (Jamie) McGill, and Susan Blunt (Al Mitchell), her much loved nieces, nephews and extended family and all her wonderful friends for whom she was deeply grateful. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at the Carpenter Hospice, who provided such good care and comfort to Bev and her family. There will be a celebration of her life at Westdale United Church, 99 North Oval in Hamilton, on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m a time of fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to make donations to the Hospice of their choice or the Royal Botanical Garden.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020
