Beverley Varley Obituary
Passed away at the Clarion Nursing Home in Stoney Creek on December 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Wendy and Doug Lampman of Burlington and Val and Charlie Forster of Fergus. Special thanks to the Clarion Nursing Home for their care. Cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
